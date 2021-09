Kentucky Utilities Foreman Tim Duvall says fallen trees and broken electrical poles were the rule when he and his team arrived in Slidell, Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida. They were there for almost two weeks to help with power restoration. Duvall said his team of three from Winchester were joined by a large contingent of utility workers. “I wouldn’t know the numbers but there was an extreme amount of line utility workers down there. I mean, every time you drive down the road you would see bucket trucks and digger trucks. Like I said, I don’t know the numbers on how many was there and anything like that. But I do know there was a lot around. A lot of work trying to get the lights back on,” said Duvall.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO