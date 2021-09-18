CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amateur astronomer catches image of Jupiter hit by a large object

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
Jupiter is like the hockey goalie of the heavens. This week, the solar system’s largest planet stopped another large object, scientists said.

José Luis Pereira, an amateur astronomer from Brazil, captured a bright flash Monday night on Jupiter’s surface, Space.com reported.

Scientists are unsure whether the object was a large rock, an asteroid or even a comet. Whatever it was, it caused a bright flash in the planet’s atmosphere.

“I am an assiduous planetary observer,” Pereira told Space.com in a written statement Tuesday. “When the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars are in opposition, I try to make images in every possible night of clear skies. Especially [of] the planet Jupiter, my favorite.”

Pereira set up his equipment in São Caetano do Sul in southeastern Brazil, Space.com reported. He went to bed after feeding the 25 videos he reviewed into the DeTeCt program and then was surprised the next day.

“To my surprise, in the first video I noticed a different glow on the planet, but I didn’t pay much attention to it as I thought it might be something related to the parameters adopted, and I continued watching normally,” Pereira wrote to Space.com. “So as not to stop the captures in progress for fear that weather conditions would worsen, I didn’t check the first video.”

“I checked the result only on the morning of the 14th, when the program alerted me to the high probability of impact and verified that there was indeed a record in the first video of the night,” Pereira wrote.

Pereira sent the information to Marc Delcroix of the French Astronomical Society, who confirmed that the video had captured an impact that occurred at 6:39 p.m. EDT on Monday, Space.com reported.

“For me, it was a moment of great emotion, as I have been looking for a record of (such an) event for many years,” Pereira wrote.

Related
Bwog

Bwoglines: Rock Hits Jupiter Edition

Huh, I wonder what unidentified object hit Jupiter. Happening in the World: On Monday, astronomer José Luis Pereira captured a telescope image of an object hitting Jupiter. The European Space Agency (ESA) said that while the object was unknown, it was likely large and/or moving fast—which caused the bright flash Pereira was able to spot. Scientists are currently reviewing the footage and data to discern what this object was. However, Jupiter is well-accustomed to these impacts with the most recent being in August of 2019. Others occurred in 2018, 2016, 2012, 2010, and 2009, with the most famous impact being the comet Shoemaker-Levy in June of 1994. (Forbes)
Universe Today

Something big Just hit Jupiter!

In 1994, the Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 (SL9) impacted Jupiter, which had captured the comet shortly before (and broken apart by its gravity). The event became a media circus as it was the first direct observation of an extraterrestrial collision of Solar System objects. The impact was so powerful that it left scars that endured for months and were more discernible than Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Made an Unprecedented Detection of Clouds on a Far-Off Exoplanet

Using data from multiple telescopes, scientists have detected clouds on a gas giant exoplanet some 520 light-years from Earth. So detailed were the observations, they even discerned the altitude of the clouds and the structure of the upper atmosphere, with the greatest precision yet. It's work that will help us better understand exoplanet atmospheres – and look for worlds that may have conditions hospitable to life, or biosignatures in their spectra. We're also getting closer to making weather reports for distant alien worlds. The exoplanet in question is WASP-127b, discovered in 2016. It's a hot and therefore puffy beast, orbiting so close...
Scientific American

Astronomers Should be Willing to Look Closer at Weird Objects in the Sky

When purchasing a new phone or tablet, it is common practice to select the best technology that fits your needs within the available budget. This is also the strategy adopted by our research team at the Galileo Project, a new initiative to image unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) like those reported by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to the U.S. Congress on June 25, 2021.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

See Saturn and Jupiter Together

As we get ready for next week's equinox, which will officially usher in Autumn on the calendar, we've got a chance to see something pretty impressive in the sky above us this evening (September 17). According to Thrillist, tonight is the final opportunity for a while to see Jupiter and...
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Capture the Most Detailed Image of Kleopatra, the Huge “Dog Bone” Asteroid

You don’t hear every day about asteroids measuring 160 miles (257 kilometers) in length, that’s for sure. But astronomers are keeping an eye on such an imposing space object, and they even managed to capture the most detailed images about it yet. Known as the Kleopatra “Dog Bone” asteroid, the object has been more exposed than ever in images thanks to the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory, according to SciTechDaily.com.
watchers.news

Astronomers record small asteroid impacting Jupiter

A bright fireball -- most likely a small asteroid or a comet -- struck Jupiter at 22:39 UTC on September 13, 2021. The impact was seen and captured by astronomers across the world who were observing the ongoing transit of the shadow of Jupiter's moon Io. "A bright flash of...
Earth & Sky

Impact on Jupiter surprises skywatchers

Observers around the globe were surprised on September 13, 2021, when they witnessed an apparent impact on the giant planet Jupiter. A bright flash of light distracted them from their observing target: an ongoing transit of the shadow of the Jovian moon Io across the face of Jupiter. A couple of lucky astrophotographers managed to snap images of the flash.
The Weather Channel

Astronomers Capture Best Images of Peculiar Asteroid in Shape of 'Dog-Bone'

A team of astronomers have obtained the sharpest and most detailed images yet of the asteroid Kleopatra, using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT). The observations have allowed the team to constrain the 3D shape and mass of this peculiar asteroid, which resembles a dog bone, to...
vineyardgazette.com

Jupiter and the Moon

Tonight the gibbous moon appears near the bright planet Jupiter. The two are close, only five degrees apart and rising together in the east after sunset. The two aren’t too close, which makes it easy to see. Both are in the zodiacal constellation Capricornus, next to the zodiacal constellation Aquarius.
T3.com

Best telescope for beginners 2021: simple scopes for amateur astronomers

If you're thinking of getting into amateur astronomy, you'll need to equip yourself with one of the best beginner telescopes. We've surveyed the skies, and the product listings, to select the best telescopes for beginners – the term 'beginners' of course theoretically including both kids and adults. For more advanced options, you'll want to consult our general best telescope ranking, but all of these recommendations are those products that deliver value for money and a decent specification list to boot. Additionally, first-time stargazers won't get either bored or befuddled by the set up.
KOLD-TV

Tucson astronomer discovers comet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson astronomer discovered a comet last week while at the Mount Lemmon Sky Center Observatory. “It’s a very happy moment for me. I am a comet scientist myself. My Ph.D. was about comets,” said Dr. Kacper Wierzchoś, who works with the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.
NASA

Astronomical League Observing Challenge

Take on a Moon Observing Challenge from the Astronomical League. This activity challenges you to complete each of the following tasks:. Do an outreach activity. This could be an International Observe the Moon Night event or any activity that encourages observing the Moon in general. Observe the Moon with just...
Pine And Lakes News

Astro Bob: Jupiter impact discovery proves amateurs have what it takes

Amateur astronomers' passion, vigilance and free time have led to some amazing discoveries. They include new comets, asteroids and supernovae and this month, an impact flash observed at Jupiter. Amateur astronomy can be as simple as learning the constellations to looking for new extrasolar planets. Often, people will specialize in...
The State-Journal

Bluegrass Skies: Jupiter and Juno

The king of planets is taking center stage in the night sky. Jupiter rises in the east around 6 p.m. and is easily spotted after nightfall. A pair of binoculars will show at least a couple of Jupiter’s 79 moons. Almost any backyard telescope will show all four of the largest moons of Jupiter — the so-called Galilean moons, Europa, Ganymede, Callisto, and Io.
