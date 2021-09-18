Exploring the Last Green Valley: Walktober 2021

Wednesday at 3:20 p.m. marks the Autumnal Equinox, the official end of summer and the start of the seasonal change towards winter. For some, autumn is their favorite time of year with cool sweater weather and the colors of fall leaves changing from shades of green to bright red, brilliant yellow, deep orange and light tan to tawny browns. For others, autumn represents the dreadful start of the cold seasons with frost and snow on the forecast and shorter days of sunlight. I find something beautiful and enjoyable in each season and all months, but for us at The Last Green Valley, autumn means one thing – Walktober is here!