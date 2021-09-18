Fairborn hosting ‘Hairborn’ rock music festival today

(Unsplash)

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is hosting the “Hairborn” 80′s rock music festival today.

The event will be held at 5 N. Broad Street from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

There will be performances from That Arena Rock Show, The Weekend Effect, Stranger and Spungewurthy, according to event organizers. Stranger will kick off the show at 3 p.m.

Along with music, there will also be beer and food vendors.

Tickets are $10 at the gate.

Event organizers released the following concert schedule:

Stranger: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Weekend Effect: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Spungewurthy: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

That Area Rock Show: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

