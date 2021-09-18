How the Pima County Library is nurturing ambition, hope in detained youth

I would love to give you a tour of the library where I work. There are bookshelves and displays that look more like a bookstore than a library. On every wall, there is artwork created by our customers. Just outside the library’s east wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, you can’t miss the abundant community garden. Most remarkable are the customers themselves, who are exclusively tweens and teens. Stay a while and you’ll notice that not one of them is hunkered over a phone or screen of any kind.