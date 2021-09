"'No' is not the only thing that was expressed tonight," said Newsom, who won support from more than 60% of the vote with most of the ballots counted. "We said yes to science. We said yes to vaccines. We said yes to ending this pandemic. We said yes to people's right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression. We said yes to women's fundamental, constitutional right to decide for herself what she does with her body and her fate and future."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO