1 dead, 1 seriously injured after train collides with SUV, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly overnight crash involving a train and an SUV in Marion County.

According to troopers, one person is dead and another is seriously injured after their SUV was hit by a train at the railroad crossing at SE 102nd Street and SE 62nd Avenue.

Troopers said the SUV was traveling north on SE 62nd Street and attempted to cross the tracks, before it was struck by a northbound train.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m.

According to troopers, the passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

