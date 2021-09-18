CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, FL

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after train collides with SUV, troopers say

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSfsd_0c0FTWuC00
Stock photo of crime scene tape. (Kali9/Getty Images)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly overnight crash involving a train and an SUV in Marion County.

According to troopers, one person is dead and another is seriously injured after their SUV was hit by a train at the railroad crossing at SE 102nd Street and SE 62nd Avenue.

Troopers said the SUV was traveling north on SE 62nd Street and attempted to cross the tracks, before it was struck by a northbound train.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m.

According to troopers, the passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
50K+
Followers
65K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy