Watch This Supercharged, 800-Horsepower Pontiac GTO Shred Tires: Video

By Vince Brown
gmauthority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a return of Build Breakdown to feature its new building and shred lot, the Hoonigan family invited pal Jose from the Bay to showcase his 800 horsepower supercharged Pontiac GTO and then shred some tires through an over-the-top drift-a-thon, all of which we see in this video. Jose partnered...

