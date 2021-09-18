CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Weston: My wife gets a larger Social Security check. Why don’t I get the same amount?

By Liz Weston
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dear Liz: I am 82 and receive $786 from Social Security. My wife is 75 and receives $1,400 from Social Security. I believe you said that a lower beneficiary could get the same amount as the higher beneficiary. When I contacted Social Security, I was informed that my benefit needed to be less than half of my spouse’s in order to qualify. When I asked him where in the regulations I could find that information, he abruptly hung up. Was he right?

Comments / 107

Really?
6d ago

And look at what the seniors have to live on a month! That’s horrendous! Refugees are going to get $2500/ person. Those on welfare get more the that! Now illegals get more also!! What is wrong with our country

Reply(24)
84
DjP
6d ago

Because she made more income than you on average for the last thirty five years or she work to 70 for the extra boost of approx 32%.

Reply(3)
40
Topper Thompson
6d ago

Biden Promised Seniors $200.00 a month raise in Social Security Benefits all we got is 13.5 % Inflation and still going up! Just waiting to see people die in the Cold because natural gas is so high since the Biden Democrats came to Power!!!

Reply(9)
37
