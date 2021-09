The search is on for a new regional superintendent of schools for Sangamon and Menard Counties. Current superintendent Jeff Vose has announced that he is retiring, effective September 30th. Vose points to a number of accomplishments since he took over in 2010, including establishment of a computer-based testing lab to help with GED exams and teacher licensures, and expansion of efforts to get truant students back into schools. Candidates to replace Vose must have a master’s degree, at least 20 credit hours of graduate-level professional education, a state supervisory or administrative license, four years teaching experience, and recent experience either in the classroom or as a county or regional superintendent.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO