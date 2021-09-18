CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBG's legacy one year after the liberal icon's death

By Analysis by Joan Biskupic
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
(CNN) — One year after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, schools and hospitals have been christened for her, scholarly awards created in her name and artworks designed with her visage. Ginsburg's pioneering women's rights legacy endures, along with the signature lace-collar motif on T-shirts and trinkets.

Fish Michigan
6d ago

CNN having a hard time with news Biden is blowing it so bad its hard to report on him in the positive way they do hard for Joe Biden to blow up covid vaccine Trump got us so CNN has this and covid they spend seconds on border or Afghanistan

Guest
6d ago

Glad she is off the Supreme Court at last! She should have retired ages ago but she died to stay on. #termlimits.

