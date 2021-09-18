CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Championship roundup: Ovie Ejaria double for Reading stuns Fulham

The Guardian
The Guardian
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNo2L_0c0FRJSj00
Reading's Ovie Ejaria (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal at Craven Cottage.

Ovie Ejaria struck twice as

stunned the Championship leaders Fulham to win 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

The former Liverpool midfielder opened the scoring after 19 minutes and then doubled the dose eight minutes after the break as the Londoners, for whom Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid both hit the woodwork before substitute Rodrigo Muniz scored four minutes from time, lost for the second time in three games.

However, West Brom were unable to take advantage as they could only draw 1-1 at Preston, with Matt Phillips’ header in first-half stoppage time denying the hosts, who had gone ahead through Ben Whiteman, victory.

It was Bournemouth who instead climbed to the top of the table after Philip Billing’s second-half strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win at Cardiff.

Birthday boy Max Bird set crisis club Derby on the road to a fine 2-1 victory over Stoke, with the club facing a 12-point deduction as they prepare to enter administration. Bird scored his first goal for the Rams on his 21st birthday and a second from Curtis Davies handed them a 2-0 advantage at the break, Tom Ince’s reply proving too little, too late for the Potters.

Quick Guide

League One roundup: Sunderland lose grip on top spot

Show

Interim boss Steven Reid guided Nottingham Forest to an impressive 2-0 win at Huddersfield. Chris Hughton lost his job following a 2-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening, but Lewis Grabban’s 22nd-minute strike and an own goal from Lee Nicholls three minutes after the restart secured just a second league victory of the campaign for Forest.

Defender John Egan scored twice as Sheffield United extended their unbeaten league run to four games with a 3-1 win at Hull. Billy Sharp had earlier opened the scoring and seen a penalty saved by Matt Ingram on his 300th appearance for the Blades, with Keane Lewis-Potter grabbing a consolation with the Tigers’ first Championship goal since the opening day of the campaign.

Quick Guide

League Two roundup: Forest Green extend lead

Show

Substitute Joel Piroe was Swansea’s hero as they fought back from 3-0 down at Luton after just 23 minutes to snatch a 3-3 draw. The Hatters looked to be cruising after Luke Berry and Elijah Adebayo’s double, but Jamie Paterson and substitute Oliver Ntcham dragged them back into it after the break before Piroe levelled two minutes into stoppage time.

Nahki Wells also left it late to fire Bristol City to a 2-1 victory at former club QPR, who had levelled through Sam McCallum after Chris Martin’s early goal for the visitors.

Middlesbrough found themselves on the wrong end of a fightback as Marvin Ekpiteta’s equaliser and Grant Hall’s own goal earned Blackpool a 2-1 away win. Marcus Tavernier’s opener had put Boro in front.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Peterborough ended their four-game losing run with a resounding 3-0 victory over 10-man Birmingham. The visitors endured a nightmare afternoon as Harlee Deane’s own goal and a Jonson Clarke-Harris penalty put Posh in the driving seat by half-time, with Jorge Grant’s 50th-minute strike and Gary Gardner’s dismissal rubbing salt into the wound.

George Saville cancelled out Victor Gyokeres’ early opener to hand Millwall a 1-1 home draw with high-flying Coventry, while Barnsley’s home game with Blackburn finished goalless.

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

'He has huge talent' – Reading boss Paunovic in awe of Fulham-slaying Ejaria

The Royals boss was enthralled with the Nigeria prospect’s stellar display against Marco Silva's Cottagers on Saturday evening. Manager Veljko Paunovic was full of praise for by Ovie Ejaria’s performance in Reading’s 2-1 away victory over Fulham in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Still basking in the euphoria of their...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Veljko Paunovic Delighted With 'Fantastic' Reading Win At Fulham

Nobody was expecting much out of today’s game with the Royals going up against promotion chasers Fulham, but a brace by Ovie Ejaria sealed three points for Reading at Craven Cottage. Ejaria gave us the lead in the first half with a stunning goal, and he made it two in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ovie Ejaria’s brilliant brace for Reading sees Fulham slip up at home

Ovie Ejaria produced two outstanding finishes as Reading inflicted a first home defeat of the season on Fulham with a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage. The Cottagers started the day as Championship leaders but they were trailing from the 19th minute when Ejaria found the top corner with a curling shot from the edge of the box.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hughton
Person
Tom Ince
Person
Gary Gardner
Person
Elijah Adebayo
Person
Ben Whiteman
Person
Billy Sharp
Person
Sam Mccallum
Person
George Saville
Person
Ovie Ejaria
Person
Lewis Grabban
Person
Marcus Tavernier
MassLive.com

Leicester City vs. Napoli: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Europa League in English and Spanish

It’s Leicester City vs. Napoli Thursday afternoon as Europa League 2021 play opens up. Thursday’s match features a Leicester City team that’s been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League in recent years. Jamie Vardy continues to lead the scoring while Youri Tielemansa remains a big factor -- and the target of transfer rumors. On the other side is Napoli out of Serie A. The Italian League club has been in Champions League contention in recent years and currently finds itself a step down in Europ a League play. Napoli has started strong this season, going a perfect 3-0, including a win against Juventus last time out. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDN and UniMás in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.
LEICESTER, MA
SB Nation

Fulham 1-2 Reading: Player Ratings

I have to admit I was a little concerned when it was revealed that Southwood would have to deputise for Rafael, but he has proven me very wrong. He was superb today - confident in collecting crosses into the box, strong with his communication and he pulled off a couple of excellent saves as well. That one-handed reflex stop to deny Onomah late on is simply incredible and I’ve been watching it over and over again. It’s just as important as a goal.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Liverpool#Football#Championship#Craven Cottage#Londoners#Preston#Philip Billing#Guide League#Sunderland#Nottingham Forest#Blades#Tigers#Forest Green#Swansea#Qpr#Millwall#Barnsley
chatsports.com

Baba Rahman sees yellow, Dele-Bashiru shines as Reading beat Fulham away

The two African players produced another solid display as the Royals returned home with vital points from their trip to Craven Cottage. Abdul Baba Rahman and Tom Dele-Bashiru put up splendid displays as Reading won their second straight match in the EFL Championship after beating Fulham 2-1 on Saturday. The...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Fulham 1-2 Reading: A Capital Performance

That wasn’t supposed to happen, was it? Expectations from Reading fans going into this match were decidedly pessimistic. Sure, we’d drawn with a strong QPR side and beaten Peterborough United in midweek, but winning at league leaders Fulham? Come off it. This had three points to the home side written all over it; it was just a matter of how many goals they won by.
SOCCER
froggyweb.com

Soccer-UEFA doubles prize fund for Women’s European Championship

(Reuters) -UEFA has doubled its prize fund for the 2022 Women’s European Championship to 16 million euros ($18.75 million) with increased guaranteed payments for the 16 qualified teams. European soccer’s governing body said in a statement https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/mediaservices/mediareleases/news/026d-134f4f7f6ca1-37933252c48a-1000–women-s-euro-prize-money-doubled on Thursday that it had also approved the introduction of a programme which...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
SkySports

Championship highlights and round-up: Fulham lose; Bournemouth top

Ovie Ejaria struck twice as Reading stunned Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham to win 2-1 at Craven Cottage. The former Liverpool midfielder opened the scoring after 19 minutes and then doubled up eight minutes after the break as the Londoners, for whom Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid both hit the woodwork before substitute Rodrigo Muniz scored four minutes from time, lost for the second time in three games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

West Ham predicted lineup vs Rapid Wien - Europa League

West Ham manager David Moyes is likely to make changes when his side host Rapid Wien in the Europa League. The Hammers already have an impressive 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb on their continental cv, and this game represents a huge opportunity to make it two wins from two. David Moyes' side are in decent form, and have tasted defeat just once - a narrow loss to Manchester United - in close to five months.
UEFA
The Guardian

Championship roundup: Bournemouth go top while Derby woes continue

Bournemouth climbed to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 victory over Luton as the Cherries continued their unbeaten start. West Brom’s victory over QPR on Friday night had knocked Scott Parker’s side off the top, but they restored their lead thanks to Philip Billing’s volley in the 17th-minute – his fifth goal of the season – and Dominic Solanke’s header. Reece Burke pulled one back for the visitors in the 64th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Fulham go third in Championship as Mitrovic treble sinks Swansea

London (AFP) – Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a first-half hat-trick as Fulham won 3-1 at home to Swansea on Wednesday to move up to third place in English football’s second-tier Championship. The striker’s trio of well-struck finishes came as the London club ended a run of three games without a victory,...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy