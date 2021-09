A new breakdown of locations where people with COVID-19 may have been exposed to the virus shows schools are one of the leading potential sources of outbreaks. The data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that in Region 3, which includes Sangamon County, schools were the single biggest category cited by COVID-positive people when asked to identify locations where they had been in the 14 days prior to symptoms. Schools were cited 276 times, showing up in nearly one-fourth of the responses given to contact tracers over the past 30 days. In second place was “other,” a catch-all category that can include travel and vacations.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO