CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pemberton: Legislators use interim for research

By Dewayne Pemberton
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe interim is an important time for the Legislature. This is when we meet with constituents to gather bill requests and learn about issues important to families, local communities, groups, and businesses. During the four-month session, we don’t have time to research issues. It’s difficult enough reading through the hundreds of bills that come across our desk, so we can vote on them. Most of our research on issues and bill requests is done from June through November. This involves personal research, interim studies, working groups and other meetings to learn about important issues.

www.muskogeephoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tulsa World

Opinion: Business interim studies

This week, our Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee held four interim studies looking at various issues facing our state’s business community. The first looked at what is preventing Oklahomans from returning to the workforce. This has been a question on so many minds as everywhere we look there are “Help Wanted” signs, especially in the hospitality and restaurant industries. Where did all the workers go? We heard from the Oklahoma Policy Institute, the Oklahoma Child Care Resource and Referral Agency, the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, and the Oklahoma City Black Chamber of Commerce. Problems discussed included lack of child care or affordable child care, low wages and COVID anxiety in the workforce. More than half of Oklahomans live in a child care desert, meaning there are no child care facilities in close proximity to families. Some examples included: Cimarron County has no centers; Beaver County has only three and Texas County has 20. Besides dealing with COVID quarantines and closures, child care centers also struggle to find employees due to low pay and rigorous testing and licensing requirements. Finding nontraditional child care that’s open early in the morning and late in the evenings is another problem for working parents. Small businesses are also struggling to compete with large corporations that are offering $15-$18 an hour starting pay, health benefits and telework options, drastically shrinking their pool of applicants. The work force is changing, and local and state officials are going to have to make some policy changes as well to better support small businesses and working families alike.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#U S Census Bureau#Oklahoma State University#State Of Oklahoma#Senate#The Education Committee#Appropriations#Ag Wildlife#Veterans#Acco#Department Of Ag#Odaff#Agriculture Department#The Wildlife Department#The U S Census Bureau#The Muskogee Naacp#The Muskogee Rotary Club#State Capitol
wkok.com

AP: House Democrats in Harrisburg Strip Lawmaker of Credentials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… State Rep. Kevin Boyle has been stripped of his committee chairmanship and had his access to the Capitol limited in a rare move by Democratic leadership in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Spotlight PA has learned. Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, who has the power to choose committee chairs within her caucus, removed Boyle from his position as chairman of the House Finance Committee, a move that was finalized last week during a little-noticed, non-voting session of the chamber. In an interview Monday, Boyle said that when he arrived at the Capitol this week, he could not enter except through public entrances, which are guarded by Capitol Police and require visitors to pass through a metal detector. The Philadelphia Democrat said he had been given a new badge Monday but was unsure if it would restore his official Capitol access privileges.
HARRISBURG, PA
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

OUR VIEW: New state law violates constitution

Federal officials wasted no time determining a state law violates the constitution by prioritizing "organic Oklahoma families" over others when providing services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A similar level of determination should be demonstrated as state officials work to whittle down the list of nearly 6,000 people...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks abortion fight on Capitol steps after House passes pro-choice bill

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a shouting match with Democrat Debbie Dingell on teh steps of Congress after Democrats passed an abortion rights bill along party lines.The Hill’s Scott Wong filmed the exchange after the vote on Friday..@MTG and @RepDebDingell just got into screaming match on steps of Capitol after MTG heckled Democrats holding a press conf after passing legislation responding to Texas abortion law pic.twitter.com/Kq11xko04r— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 24, 2021Ms Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, chided Ms Greene for not abiding by the Christian concept of respecting neighbours. “You try being a Christian and start...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Chicago turns tables on Texas Republicans with adverts urging businesses and workers to flee new abortion laws

The government of Chicago is urging Texans unhappy with their state’s new abortion ban and voting rights restrictions to flee north.In a full page advert published in the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, the city trumpeted its belief in “every person’s right to vote” and “protecting reproductive rights”, telling businesses and workers to “come to Chicago”.On Wednesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker followed up with letters to the chief executives of Texan companies such as Dell, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asking them to move their headquarters to a state that “ensures women succeed”.The PR offensive turns the tables...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pressure rising for Democrats in Virginia governor's race

Richard Stuart, a longtime Republican state senator in Virginia got three days' notice this summer to help pull together a weekday campaign event for Glenn Youngkin, the GOP candidate for governor. To his surprise and delight, some 200 people showed up from across his district, which stretches from the Washington exurbs into more rural communities. The crowd was eager to meet Youngkin, the businessman and political newcomer hoping to break a 12-year GOP losing streak in statewide elections and keep Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe from a second term. “I am seeing more enthusiasm than...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Speaker Grassley: Lawmakers shouldn’t consider redistricting ‘purely on political motives’

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said Friday that lawmakers should not be considering the state’s partisan balance or their own political future as they decide whether to approve a proposed set of redistricting maps next month. “You should not be passing a map based purely on political motives,” Grassley said on Friday’s episode of Iowa […] The post Speaker Grassley: Lawmakers shouldn’t consider redistricting ‘purely on political motives’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Senate Committee Approves Bill To Ban Smoking In Vehicles With Young Children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Smoking in a vehicle with young children could soon be against the law in Pennsylvania. The Senate Transportation Committee has approved a bill to do just that. State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, a Washington County Republican, remembers as a child getting stuck in a smoke-filled car with a family member. “Young lungs are delicate and having been exposed to secondhand smoke as a child myself, I know how awful it was for me trapped in a car with my grandmother who was a chain smoker,” Bartolotta told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Friday. Barlotta joined an overwhelming majority of Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy