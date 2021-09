The Atlanta Falcons travel to the sunshine state to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week two. Here is your official spoiler alert on how the game will go for the Buccaneers. As we said last week, this isn’t a piece for a simple prediction, oh no. This little ditty is going to tell you exactly how the game should play out. Naturally, someone can always read this and attempt to change the future before kickoff, but that’s the nature of the beast. We said last week it’ll be a high scoring game, it’s just the rationale was a little off. Thanks a million you little Marty McFlys you.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO