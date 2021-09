What makes a great landscape photo? According to landscape pro Mark Denney it must have at least two of three key things. "Now depending on who you ask, you'll probably receive a slightly different answer, but from my experience, if your landscape photo has two of these three things then it could be a keeper," Denney says. "I just completed a fall workshop in Iceland and one of the more common questions that came out of that workshop was how do you decide which photos are keepers when you take hundreds if not thousands of images on a trip?"

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO