OUR VIEW: New state law violates constitution

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 6 days ago

Federal officials wasted no time determining a state law violates the constitution by prioritizing "organic Oklahoma families" over others when providing services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A similar level of determination should be demonstrated as state officials work to whittle down the list of nearly 6,000 people...

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) —  Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced two new agenda items added to Texas Legislature’s including property tax relief and proposing a constitutional amendment on bail. Abbott submitted the note to the Secretary of the Senate on Wednesday, September 22.  “These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” said Abbott. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.” Abbott outlined the reasoning behind the constitutional amendment on Bail in the note. “Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.” The Third Special Session began on Monday, September 20.  
Over the past weeks, rulings by judges at different levels of our judicial system have painted a damning portrait of our governor. In case after case they have found Gov. Ron DeSantis’ arguments patently unconvincing and his actions unconstitutional. In spite of his claims, his authoritarian attempts at twisting constitutional principles to further a partisan and deeply ideological agenda have consistently endeavored to make our state less free and less safe.
We have from the start advised those old enough and medically able to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. We have also pressed employers to take reasonable steps to protect their employees, and that everyone take whatever steps they believe necessary to protect themselves. We are firmly in the anti-COVID-19...
Perkins Coie and the Elias Law Group filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of the Brooklyn Branch of the NAACP. The complaint brings claims against officials on the State Board of Elections and the New York City Board of Elections in relation to New York’s ‘Line Warming Ban,’ which prohibits the distribution of refreshments in voting lines. The suit alleges that the ban unconstitutionally criminalizes protected civic expression and makes it harder for the elderly, disabled and poorer communities to exercise their right to vote. The case is 1:21-cv-07667, The Brooklyn Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People v. Kosinski, in his official capacity as Co-Chair of the State Board of Elections et al.
A federal judge on Monday blocked state officials in Iowa from enforcing a ban on mask mandates for public schools. The law, House File 847, was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) in May of this year and prohibits local school boards and superintendents from issuing mask mandates “unless the facial covering is necessary for a specific extracurricular or instructional purpose.”
The interim is an important time for the Legislature. This is when we meet with constituents to gather bill requests and learn about issues important to families, local communities, groups, and businesses. During the four-month session, we don’t have time to research issues. It’s difficult enough reading through the hundreds of bills that come across our desk, so we can vote on them. Most of our research on issues and bill requests is done from June through November. This involves personal research, interim studies, working groups and other meetings to learn about important issues.
If someone on Charleston City Council were to be under investigation by the State Ethics Commission right now, you would not know about it. Why? Because South Carolina law prohibits public knowledge of potential ethics violations by public officials, unless the commission’s secret vote deems the claims worthy. To put it bluntly: Transparency law in the Palmetto State is nothing more than reputation protection for state politicians.
A Texas doctor is being sued in two separate lawsuits for performing an abortion illegally under Texas’ new law that nearly bans the procedure, in what appears to be the first lawsuits tied to the statute. But one of the plaintiffs says he's not opposed to abortion and the other's lawsuit reportedly asks that the state's new abortion restrictions be ruled unconstitutional.
I am a Christian Republican. Born in Stillwater. Still live in this great town. This is a message for Oklahomans and Governor Stitt. Governor, please declare a public health emergency to protect Oklahomans from COVID-19. Declaration of an emergency is required to allow mask mandates in schools. Covering nose and mouth is standard medical practice to reduce spread of respiratory disease. Wearing masks is obviously safe and effective. That's why medical professionals wear them.
The ACLU has filed an expected lawsuit disputing the partisan legislative redistricting maps passed earlier this month by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The Ohio and national chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union, along with law firm Covington & Burling, LLP, announced the lawsuit Thursday afternoon, accusing the Republican majority of “disrespecting the letter and spirit of the constitutional reforms passed overwhelmingly by Ohio voters in 2015.”
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS-11 has learned 101 lawmakers, most of them Republicans, were warned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, about a credible threat made against them after they voted for the fetal heartbeat bill earlier this year. Republican State Representative Matt Shaheen of Plano, who supported the bill during the regular legislative session, said Wednesday he received a call from DPS Tuesday night and that he also spoke with the FBI about the threat. “You’re alarmed at first, but quite frankly, every once in a while, we receive these types of threats.” A source said while lawmakers have received threats...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general sued Thursday to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, spurred on by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory. The lawsuit from state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is the second thus far targeting a subpoena approved last week by the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee. Both were filed in the state’s Commonwealth Court. Shapiro’s office broadly asked the court to block the subpoena because, it said, it serves no legitimate legislative purpose and...
