The Mets have so much to do this offseason, beginning with who will run baseball operations and who will manage the team moving forward. Steve Cohen has to decide whether Sandy Alderson returns and, if so, in what capacity. The plan from the outset was for him to be more involved in the business than baseball side, but the Mets never hired a president of baseball operations, then hired general manager (Jared Porter) who lasted a month before being dismissed following revelations he sent inappropriate texts to a female reporter and now acting GM Zack Scott is on leave after pleading not guilty to driving while intoxicated.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO