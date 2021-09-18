Eagles vs. 49ers odds, line, spread, predictions: 2021 NFL picks, Week 2 best bets from model on 121-79 roll

Barring a rare tie, either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers will start the 2021 NFL season with a 2-0 record. The two NFC clubs will meet on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field with undefeated records on the line. The Eagles opened with a dominating 32-6 rout of the Falcons in Atlanta. The game made 40-year-old coach Nick Sirianni, who served as the offensive coordinator for the Colts for the last three seasons, a winner in his head coaching debut. The 49ers kicked off the season with a 41-33 road victory over the Detroit Lions. San Francisco, which played with several players who missed significant time last season because of injury, was up by 28 points before pulling its starters in the second half.