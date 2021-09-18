AstraZeneca : Enhertu Shows Robust And Durable Tumor Response Of 54.9% In Patients With Lung Cancer

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States. And, because the lungs can’t be seen or felt, detecting and treating the disease can prove extremely challenging. Thankfully there is hope with photodynamic therapy. Abhishek Biswas, MD, FACP, PPG – Pulmonology, answers our questions and helps explain how specialists with PPG – Pulmonary and Critical Care may utilize this innovative therapy to treat lung cancer and pulmonary lung diseases.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO