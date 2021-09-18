CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca : Enhertu Shows Robust And Durable Tumor Response Of 54.9% In Patients With Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN, AZN.L) and Daiichi Sankyo's HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate, Enhertu, demonstrated robust and durable tumor response of 54.9% in previously treated patients with HER2-mutant or HER2m unresectable and/or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC. Data from HER2-mutant cohort of pivotal DESTINY-Lung01 Phase II trial...

