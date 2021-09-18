Emory Law gets $5M grant for civil rights center

ATLANTA (AP) — Emory University has received a $5 million grant to establish a new center at the law school focused on advancing civil rights and social justice.

The money is coming from a charitable foundation funded by Southern Company Gas, the university said Thursday.

The foundation is giving an additional $2 million for programs at Emory College and Winship Cancer Center.

The university said the law school grant is the largest single gift to Emory Law. The civil rights and social justice center will support research, teaching, policy reform and community outreach aimed at improving the lives of people who have experienced civil rights violations and unequal treatment.

“I am grateful to Southern Company Foundation for this visionary investment,” Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said in a statement. “By making this historic and timely gift to Emory University, they have sent a powerful message about our shared commitment to civil rights and social justice. This grant will provide our students and scholars with the resources to lead in their fields and make breakthroughs to serve communities in Georgia and across the nation.”