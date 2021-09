You have probably heard of Murphy’s law, "If anything can go wrong, it will." Doesn’t that seem to be what is happening today?. First we had COVID. Then we had the Delta variant. Then we had the drought and fires. Then we had the evacuation of Afghanistan. Then we had Hurricane Ida. Then we had the controversy about Roe v. Wade. Then we had schools making tough decisions about wearing masks or not to wear masks. What more could go wrong? It’s like getting out on the wrong side of the bed but in this case you are much better off staying in bed.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO