VCPS Early Dismissal Schedule

The City of Valley City currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant I Public Works Accounts Join a positive team atmosphere that is committed to enhancing the community’s quality of life and providing reliable, innovative city services. The Administrative Assistant I – Public Works Accounts is responsible for performing a wide variety of administrative support activities for Public Works and City Hall, with an emphasis on Public Works customer accounts. Full-time. 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, M-F. Salary range: $16.36 -- $22.90/hr. Benefits include health insurance and retirement plan. Required: high school diploma or GED; Associate’s Degree in accounting or business preferred; one to two years of experience in customer service and bookkeeping/accounting; valid Class D driver’s license; pre-employment drug/alcohol testing; background and credit check. Applications and full job description available at City Hall, 252 2nd Ave. NE, Valley City, North Dakota, 58072 and www.valleycity.us/career. Submit completed application or resume, along with cover letter, to cmartineck@valleycity.us or in person at City Hall.
Comments / 0