VCPS Early Dismissal Schedule

Power outages led to Northmont City Schools dismissing its high and middle school students at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. “Due to the ongoing power outage at the High School and Middle School, we will be dismissing High School and Middle School students at 10:15 All bus routes will be running,” read a statement posted on the district’s Facebook page. “Parents who are able to pick up their students should text their student on arrival and their student will be sent out as soon as possible. School personnel will be available upon arrival to assist families without cell phones.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO