CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

New mental health treatment center to open in Fairbanks

By Alena Naiden
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new residential mental health treatment center will open in late fall in Fairbanks, the first of its kind in the area. “We have the hospital, and then we have an outpatient care — health and community counseling centers — but there’s nothing in between,” said Sarah Koogle, adult clinical director at Alaska Behavioral Health. “This residential center is going to help bridge the gap in our community on mental health care.”

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Mental Health Care#Alaska Behavioral Health#Regal Goldstream Imax#Trust#Alaskans
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy