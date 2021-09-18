New mental health treatment center to open in Fairbanks
A new residential mental health treatment center will open in late fall in Fairbanks, the first of its kind in the area. “We have the hospital, and then we have an outpatient care — health and community counseling centers — but there’s nothing in between,” said Sarah Koogle, adult clinical director at Alaska Behavioral Health. “This residential center is going to help bridge the gap in our community on mental health care.”www.newsminer.com
