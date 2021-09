We are excited to report that Governor Gavin Newsom has defeated the recall effort, with 66 percent of California residents voting no. Without a doubt, Union members are the reason why Governor Newsom was able to win this recall election. AFSCME members were at the forefront of this campaign, leading the charge against an anti-worker agenda. Thank you to our staff, International Union, and most of all, our members for the time and energy you all dedicated to this effort.

