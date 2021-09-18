CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — Sept. 18 – Sept. 24

By Callie Jones
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeetz Sake Days — 7 a.m. pancake breakfast, fire hall; 8 to 11 a.m. bake sale/craft sale, old fire hall; 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. DC Club garage sale, old bus barn; 10 a.m. parade, Main Street; 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. games/activities on practice field, games are for preschool through 12 years old; 11:30 a.m. hamburger fry, school cafeteria; 1 p.m. football homing game; 3:30 p.m. volleyball homecoming game; 8 p.m. homecoming photos; 9 to 11 p.m. student council homecoming dance, Peetz School in small gym.

