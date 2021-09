Reunions aplenty in this match as Julian Nagelsmann visits his old side for the first time since making the move to Bayern, with both Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer also going up against their former club. A lethargic opening day draw to Borussia Monchengladbach was put right by two successive league victories, as well as a 12-0 thrashing of Bremer in the cup. Despite the good run of form it won’t be an easy trip for Bayern Munich, who also have a Champions League tie with Barcelona coming up next week.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO