As the haze descended over the stillness of West Virginia’s Marvin’s Mountaintop, one could easily miss the creatures cautiously peering out from carefully selected hideouts. Anticipation built for these mystical beings, for the game of games was about to commence. Players arrived unsure of where to go, but had confidence in their mission of finding what they had lost. On the eve of the full moon, the Resonance Music Festival provided a Labyrinth, some goblins, a few other fairy-tale characters and at the center, a Goblin King. This king kept close, but made sure to provide accommodations of the best lighting and soundtrack for the games.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO