Hennen: Old Glory has seen its share of peril. Let’s wave the flag!

The National Mall is currently filled with over 660,000 white flags memorializing those lost to COVID-19. On the National Mall in Washington, DC, there is an artistic memorial installation titled “In America: Remember.” Over 660,000 white flags have been planted in order to honor and visualize every American who has so far died from COVID-19. This number surpasses the estimated loss of lives from the Spanish flu of over a century ago but, of course, the percentage of those who have died is much less in our time because our population is so much greater, which should remind us of the success of the vaccines and masking.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO