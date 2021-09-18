CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Hennen: Old Glory has seen its share of peril. Let’s wave the flag!

By Scott Hennen
Grand Forks Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — We live in perilous times. Many of us find ourselves either angry or sad about what is happening to America. If you spend 15 minutes a day listening, reading or watching the news you know inflation is on the rise. Our employers are competing with government checks to get the workforce they need to keep the doors open. Our national debt is over $28 trillion as the Biden administration seeks to raise your taxes to spend $3.5 trillion on social spending they call infrastructure.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

OPINION: Hennen - Old Glory

We live in perilous times. Many of us find ourselves either angry or sad about what is happening to America. If you spend 15 minutes a day listening, reading or watching the news you know inflation is on the rise, our employers are competing with government checks to get the workforce they need to keep the doors open.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden says US donating 'historic' extra 500 million Covid vaccines

US President Joe Biden addressed a Covid-19 summit of world leaders Wednesday with a promise to donate a "historic" extra 500 million vaccines to countries struggling to overcome the pandemic. "America will become the arsenal for vaccines as we were the arsenal for democracy in World War II." The pledge from Biden at the summit, held virtually from the White House, brings the total US commitment of donated vaccines to 1.1 billion -- more than the rest of the world combined.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Waving the White Flags in the Wake of the Pandemic

The National Mall is currently filled with over 660,000 white flags memorializing those lost to COVID-19. On the National Mall in Washington, DC, there is an artistic memorial installation titled “In America: Remember.” Over 660,000 white flags have been planted in order to honor and visualize every American who has so far died from COVID-19. This number surpasses the estimated loss of lives from the Spanish flu of over a century ago but, of course, the percentage of those who have died is much less in our time because our population is so much greater, which should remind us of the success of the vaccines and masking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
citywatchla.com

Letting the future out of its cage

And then we kill them, either directly — via airstrikes or other war games, turning them into collateral damage — or indirectly . . . by simply failing to notice that they exist. The moral idiocy of this transcends cruelty and indifference. We’re also killing ourselves. The idea that humanity...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Biden scrambles between multiple political fires

President Joe Biden cut a beleaguered figure Thursday as he raced to extinguish political fires on the left and right, at home and abroad, in an attempt to save his hopes of transforming the United States. Whether it's war, diplomatic incidents, economic shocks or an obstructionist Congress, all presidents feel the heat sooner or later. Biden's feeling all those flames at once. To the south, there is the human and national security drama of thousands of Haitian migrants abruptly appearing across the border from Mexico and camping under a Texas bridge.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
@JohnLocke

Biden Has Yet to See a Predicted Poll Recovery

Jim Geraghty of National Review Online probes the curious case of President Biden’s ongoing public polling problems. “White House officials believe Americans’ horror over graphic images of the chaos in Kabul and pleas from Afghans who fear they will be killed by the Taliban will morph into support for the president’s decision to pull troops from the country by Aug. 31 after a 20-year war.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Glory#Covid#American#Christian#Kfyr#Ktgo
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Jano le Roux

Should the wall be finished? Joe Biden says no.

“Building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution. It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security,” Biden wrote in his proclamation.
TIME

Joe Biden Tries to Pass His Domestic Agenda As Crises Mount

This is not how Joe Biden wanted September to go. He expected to be barnstorming the country in the closing weeks of negotiations on his signature spending plan , pitching the expansion of health care benefits and child care provisions , and driving the momentum of those popular policies to the finish line.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Bonner County Daily Bee

Old Glory and Gold Star gratitude

Hundreds of people flocked to the Silver Lake Mall Saturday for a remembrance ceremony honoring those killed on Sept. 11, 2001. Greeting visitors at the entrance was a large American flag, waving in the wind. Inside, veterans, military officers, law enforcement professionals, families, and individuals gathered for a series of...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy