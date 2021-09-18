CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns: The OBR Staff Predicts The Texans Game

By Stephen Thomas
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio — Well hello fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. We're thrilled to have you here with us, as the leaves begin to turn pretty, the morning temperatures begin to drop, and total strangers begin to yell at each other on social media and ask if they even watch football, bro. What does this all mean? Well, two things: 1st, it means those people really, really, REALLY need to have their maturity and debate skill progress beyond the level they've apparently been stuck at since the playground in 8th grade. 2nd, it means THE Cleveland Browns HAVE THEIR HOME OPENER SUNDAY AGAINST THE HOUSTON TEXANS!!!

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Team OBR Makes Their 2021 Browns Season Predictions

Here are 2021 season predictions from members of the OBR staff. All staff members were isolated in small boxes as they wrote these, so there’s no cribbing from one prediction to the next. Any similarities in the following predictions are strictly coincidence. FRED GREETHAM. After the Browns first taste of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Yardbarker

Texans TE Pharaoh Brown Misses Practice Prior To Browns Game

- Days removed from not finishing the Texans' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an apparent upper body injury, starting tight end Pharaoh Brown wasn't practicing Wednesday afternoon during the portion open to reporters. Brown had an excellent game against the Jaguars, catching four passes for 67 yards on...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns are 0-1 and coming off a 33-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans are 1-0 after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-21. The Texans lead the all-time series, 7-4. The Browns won the last matchup, 10-7, on Nov. 15, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: OBR Draft Coverage Welcomes Brent Sobleski Of Bleacher Report, LIVE On Twitch At 11AM EST

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. The Draft Annex of The Evil Lair is functioning at full capacity already, and to keep things movin' for the 2022 NFL Draft cycle, we have an old friend of The OBR in studio Saturday, at 11 AM Eastern. We'll be continuing some early looks at the positions and prospects we currently think are interesting, only on The OBR Twitch Channel.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Team Urban#Browns 34#Browns 35#Dpj#Epa#Peoples Jones
FanSided

Houston Texans: Five Cleveland Browns questions with Dawg Pound Daily

Dawg Pound Daily joined Toro Times to answer five questions about the Houston Texans road matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Randy Gurzi, the Site Expert over at DPD was kind enough to take time out of his day to talk about this week’s matchup between the 1-0 Houston Texans and 0-1 Cleveland Browns. Most would have expected the Browns to come in with a 1-0 record, but losing to the Kansas City Chiefs isn’t the worst thing in the world.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns D takes no-excuses approach into Texans game

The Browns defense hasn't left any room for excuses when they've analyzed their performance against one of the best offensive units in the NFL. The defense didn't get the job done against the Chiefs — plain and simple. Yes, they have one of the NFL's brightest quarterbacks, fastest receivers and strongest tight ends, but the Browns believed they had a defense good enough to stop them.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown returns to Cleveland, the city that shaped him

CLEVELAND — Forget the feel-good homecoming storyline for a moment. Forget the narrative of a young Pharaoh Brown weaving through the bodies and barbecues of a Muni Lot tailgate, soaking in the smokey aura of another Sunday in a city that breathes the Browns. Forget, even if for just a...
NFL
247Sports

OBR Analytics: Texans Game Preview. Key Matchups, Data, and X-Factors

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After going toe-to-toe at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, the Browns turn their sights to the Houston Texans in the home opener of the 2021 season. In what I would consider one of the more “encouraging” losses of recent memory (yes, I...
NFL
chatsports.com

2021 Houston Texans Game Day Live: Texans vs. Browns

Your undefeated Houston Texans are about to square off against the winless Cleveland Browns. In years past, that might not be an unusual statement if it was made in the early part of the NFL season. This year, however, is not like most years. The Texans were (are?) widely considered to be the worst team in the league, whereas the Browns are thought to be a likely playoff participant and perhaps even a dark horse to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Browns are accordingly double-digit favorites in today’s contest and should easily dispatch the Texans, no matter what happened last week.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns pull away from Houston Texans, 31-21: See social media reaction to Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are 1-1 after winning their home opener on Sunday vs. the Houston Texans, 31-21. The game was tied at 14-14 at halftime. But the Browns held the Texans, who didn’t have starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second half to just seven points. On the other side, Demetric Felton and Nick Chubb had plenty of big plays and each had crucial touchdowns.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy