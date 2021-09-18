Cleveland Browns: The OBR Staff Predicts The Texans Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Well hello fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. We're thrilled to have you here with us, as the leaves begin to turn pretty, the morning temperatures begin to drop, and total strangers begin to yell at each other on social media and ask if they even watch football, bro. What does this all mean? Well, two things: 1st, it means those people really, really, REALLY need to have their maturity and debate skill progress beyond the level they've apparently been stuck at since the playground in 8th grade. 2nd, it means THE Cleveland Browns HAVE THEIR HOME OPENER SUNDAY AGAINST THE HOUSTON TEXANS!!!