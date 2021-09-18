Live updates: Michigan State looks to make a statement vs. Miami

Note: Refresh this page throughout Michigan State’s game vs. Miami to see the latest updates. 10:08: Miami goes for it on 4th-and-goal from the Michigan State 2-yard-line converts its first touchdown. d Tough series for Kalon Gervin, who twice missed tackles on Miami’s Charleston Rambo after playing off and giving up catches. Both went for 20-plus yards to Rambo, who recorded 70 yards on the series. Miami 7, Michigan State 3.