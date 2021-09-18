Rhode Island nightlife is really something special. There are so many spots to eat, drink, and dance the night away with loved ones that you could go somewhere new every weekend for quite a while before you have to go back to somewhere else you’ve been. That said, there are some places that really earn those regulars who can’t stop coming back, and one of those spots is the Galactic Theater in Warren.

This old school spot on Main Street in Warren is a live music venue, a bar, and they show old movies!

There is a large screen T.V that plays silent movies from 1896-1921, so there's always something to watch if you choose to come in alone for a peaceful drink or quick meal.

And live music happens regularly on two different stages, one in back and one in front by the windows (harkening back to the previous location where the back of the space was a full blown movie theater.)

This place really offers the perfect night out, no wonder folks can't stop coming back!

Make sure to look at the cocktail specials, they are creative and tasty, and grab a signature grilled cheese if you're feeling a bit hungry as you gear up for your evening.

Also not to be missed are the ice cream options! During the height of the covid epidemic, Galactic Theater transformed itself into an ice cream window for many months, so you can be sure they know what they're doing when it comes to frozen treats!

There are even these amazing boozy milkshakes on the menu. Truly a one stop shop for a fun evening!

When are you planning to make a visit to the Galactic Theatre? Open Wednesday through Sunday there is always a time to stop in for something tasty or some sweet tunes! Give the Galactic Theatre’s website a look and follow their Facebook page for updates on food and drink specials and live events.

The post Visit An Old School Movie Theater With Delicious Food, Drinks, And Live Music In Warren Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State .