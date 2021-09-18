CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mali says it can seek military help from anyone, despite French concern

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1687cI_0c0FMYLl00
Malian opposition leader Choguel Maiga named transitional prime minister attends the inauguration ceremony of Colonel Assimi Goita the new interim president in Bamako, Mali, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amadou Keita/File Photo

DAKAR, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mali has the right to seek military support from whoever it wants, the prime minister said, after France and other foreign powers expressed alarm at a report that Bamako was approaching Russian mercenaries for assistance.

Prime Minister Choguel Maiga did not confirm whether the government was in talks with any other party in his comments that were released by a Malian news site, but diplomatic and security sources have told Reuters Mali's government was close to a deal with a private Russian military contractor.

The sources said Russia's the Wagner Group would supply mercenaries to train Mali's military and protect senior officials, based on the deal being negotiated. read more

France has said such a move would be incompatible with its military presence in Mali, where Malian, French and European forces, alongside U.N. peacekeepers, have been battling insurgents linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda. read more

Paris is worried the arrival of any Russian contractors would undermine its counter-terrorism operation in West Africa's Sahel region as it scales down a 5,000-strong mission and reshapes it with more European allies, diplomatic sources say.

"If partners have decided to leave certain areas, if they decide to leave tomorrow - what do we do?," Maiga said in a briefing posted online on Friday by Mali's Le Jalon news site. "Should we not have a plan B?"

"There are zones that are abandoned that need to be occupied today so they're not left empty. There are not enough troops," he said, without mentioning specifics about what plans Mali might have or which other parties might be involved.

"We can't be stopped from sending trained people to a given country," the prime minister added.

Germany and West Africa's main political bloc The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have also expressed concern about Mali making a deal with a private security group. read more

The French army has started to redeploy from bases in Kidal, Tessalit and Timbuktu in northern Mali and talks are underway to hand the bases to Malian or U.N. forces, French army sources said.

Its plan to restructure operations in the Sahel includes reducing the number of troops to between 2,500 to 3,000, moving more assets to Niger, completing redeployment by January and deploying more European special forces.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

France's role in NATO not in question despite US rift

As tensions between France and the United States simmered this week over an Indo-Pacific defense deal that sank a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract, a French general handed the baton of a key NATO command center to a fellow French air force officer.At a ceremony Thursday in Norfolk, Virginia, Gen. Philippe Lavigne took charge of Allied Command Transformation, where NATO does its strategic thinking, from Gen. Andre Lanata, who had led the center for three years. The handover cemented France’s place at the head of one of the military alliance's two strategic command centers, and NATO’s only headquarters in North...
MILITARY
Reuters

French soldier killed in Mali militant clash

PARIS (Reuters) - A French serviceman was killed early on Friday in a clash with an armed militant group in Mali, French officials said. More than 50 French soldiers have died in the region since Paris deployed a counterterrorism force in 2013 to drive back Islamist militant groups that had seized cities and towns in northern Mali.
WORLD
AFP

French anger to test UN unity

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned for years about the impact of divisions at the Security Council. - Anger vs. interests - The three Western nations on the Security Council have clashed before, notably with France's strident objections to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, but during the Cold War and again in recent years they have largely been in lockstep.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Bamako#Mercenaries#Niger#French#Russian#Malian#Reuters Mali#The Wagner Group#European#U N#Islamic State#Al Qaeda#Le Jalon#Ecowas
Defense One

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
ECONOMY
washingtonnewsday.com

Mali is being warned by the French Defense Minister about a Russian mercenary firm.

Mali is being warned by the French Defense Minister about a Russian mercenary firm. During a visit to Mali, France’s defense minister warned that recruiting paramilitaries from Russian private security firm Wagner would isolate the country globally. At a time when international allies fighting jihadism in the Sahel “had never...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

France says leader of group behind 2017 deaths of four US troops in Niger killed

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — France’s president announced the death of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara’s leader late Wednesday, calling Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi’s killing “a major success” for the French military after more than eight years fighting extremists in the Sahel. Al-Sahrawi had claimed responsibility for a 2017 attack...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
sandiegouniontribune.com

Germany concerned by talk of Russian mercenary ops in Mali

BERLIN — The German government expressed concern Wednesday at reports on the possible deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African country. “We find the possibility of such a cooperation (between Mali...
POLITICS
IBTimes

French Forces Kill IS Sahel Jihadist Leader Wanted By US

France said Thursday its troops deployed in the Sahel region of Africa had killed the head of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) extremist group who was wanted for deadly attacks on US soldiers and foreign aid workers. Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi formed ISGS in 2015 after splitting with...
MILITARY
The Independent

Soldiers detain Guinea’s president and dissolve government in apparent military coup

Guinea’s president has been detained by soldiers in an apparent coup d’etat after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the African nation’s capital.In an announcement on state television on Sunday, Col Mamadi Doumbouya said that the country’s borders had been closed, its constitution had been declared invalid and its government had been dissolved.Mr Doumbouya addressed the nation from state television headquarters, draped in a Guinean flag with about a half dozen other soldiers flanked at his side.“We will no longer entrust politics to one man; we will entrust it to the people,” the colonel said...
WORLD
AFP

Chad FM warns against Russian interference

Chad's foreign minister warned against outside interference on Thursday, referencing Russian paramilitaries operating in neighboring countries. Cherif Mahamat Zene said "external interference, wherever it comes from, poses a very serious problem for the stability and security of my country," when asked about Russia's Wagner Group. He told AFP and Africa Confidential on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that every measure would be taken "to ensure" Chad is protected. "There are Russian mercenaries present in Libya, who are also present in the Central African Republic," he said.
WORLD
BBC

Aukus pact delivers France some hard truths

When they have picked themselves up from their humiliation, the French will need to gather their sangfroid and confront some cruel verities. Number one: there is no sentiment in geostrategy. The French must see there is no point in wailing about having been shoddily treated. They were. But who ever...
POLITICS
The Independent

It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani’s now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.The key reason is that the...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Chad Plans to Double Army Size to Deal With Security Challenges

Chad Plans to Double Army Size to Deal With Security Challenges. N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad's transitional government said on Friday that it plans to drastically increase the size of its army to deal with security challenges, including threats from Islamist militants and armed rebels. Defence Minister General Daoud Yaya Brahim...
MILITARY
The Conversation Africa

Mapping the contours of Jihadist groups in the Sahel

The Sahel region, an area covering 3 million sq km, has been a hotbed of Islamic Jihadi groups in recent years. Today, the region has no fewer than seven insurgent groups scattered in six countries. The area stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea and Indian Ocean and encompasses a dozen countries. These include Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, The Gambia, Guinea, Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.
WORLD
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban 'show' at UN won't serve anything, says Germany

Berlin [Germany] September 23 (ANI): Heiko Maas, the foreign minister of Germany, on Wednesday opposed the Taliban's request to address the world leaders at the United Nations, saying that the "show by Afghanistan's new rulers would serve no purpose" at the forum. Maas' remarks came after the Taliban, who took...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S., Russian military chiefs meet in Helsinki for six hours

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The top U.S. military officers from United States and Russia held six hours of talks in Helsinki on Wednesday, in the first face-to-face meeting between them since 2019 as both nations adjust to the U.S. pullout and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. General Mark Milley, chairman...
POLITICS
The Independent

The AP Interview: Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan

Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don't isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door once again — Afghanistan s resurgent, often-volatile Taliban Pakistan's government is proposing that the international community develop a road map that leads to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban — with incentives if they fulfill its requirements — and then sit down face to face and talk it out with the militia's leaders.Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi outlined the idea Wednesday in an interview with...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy