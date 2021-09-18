CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Of The Photos We’re Most Excited For At Brooklyn's Photoville

By Pia Peterson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotoville, a photography festival that takes place both in-person and online, has reached its 10th year. The event brings public art installations to the people of New York while addressing principles of cultural equity, inclusion, and diversity. By activating public spaces, amplifying the work of visual storytellers, and working with photographers and curators from all backgrounds, Photoville aims to "nurture a new lens of representation.”

bkreader.com

PHOTOS: Photoville Brings Stories of Pain, Freedom and Beauty to NYers in 10th Anniversary Show

The power of photography and beauty of capturing a moment in time was on full display in Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday with the opening of the annual Photoville series. Saturday marked the opening of the 10th anniversary of the event, which amplifies visual storytellers through exhibitions and events across the five boroughs — centering diverse stories of gender, class and race.
The "Most 'Exciting' City in the World" Edition

Partly cloudy throughout the day. The Briefly was nominated for a “Best of Brooklyn” award. If you want to vote, you can vote here. I was nominated under the “Web Services” category for some reason. • Pup lovers rejoice, the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade and Fort Greene Great PUPkin...
buzzfeednews.com

These Photos Capture The Joy, Pride, And History In Indigenous Mexican Communities

Cinthya Santos-Briones is a multihyphenate like no other: She’s an artist, anthropologist, professor, ethnohistorian, and community organizer based in Brooklyn. Her photography and collaborative projects all stem from the social problems that affect her community. Her pictures of Indigenous Mexicans in the United States are regal and tender, informing our understanding of how diverse Mexican culture can be in a single city. By allowing her viewers to hear directly from the participants involved, Santos-Briones is looking to broaden their understanding of the nuances of Mesoamerican cultures, which have often been silenced under traditional colonial narratives.
bkreader.com

Photos: Wizkid Electrifies Audience at Celebrate Brooklyn Performance

The audience did not come for play-play. Afrobeats music lovers across the city showed up Saturday night for BRIC’s Celebrate Brooklyn summer series to watch Nigerian producer and music phenom Wizkid (Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun) perform all of his biggest hits over the past decade, including the summer global chartopper “Essence!”
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston Magazine

10 Boston Restaurant Openings We’re Excited for This Fall

Plant-based pub grub from a star chef, Asian-inspired spins on New England seafood, and a lot (like, a lot) of exciting Italian spots. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Spring may be the season of new beginnings, but this year, fall...
buzzfeednews.com

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It has been nice to remind ourselves over the last few weeks of fashion events (New York Fashion Week! The VMAs! The Met Gala! ) what it looks like when people gather and dress up. We spoke with NYFW veteran Claudia Schiffer about Captivate!, the exhibition she curated that examines...
untappedcities.com

Photos: Brooklyn Bridge Bike Lane Opens

Yesterday, the new Brooklyn Bridge bike lane officially opened. It marks the first time since since 1950 that space on the bridge has been allocated back towards non-automobile traffic. This new configuration between car space and public transit space (if we are to put bicycling within the public transit realm) puts the Brooklyn Bridge closer in configuration to its original layout, which was far different than today. In fact, when the Brooklyn Bridge first opened, a cable car ran in the center of the bridge, with lanes for horse-drawn carriages on each side, and pedestrian walkways above. Automobile traffic was actually banned on the Brooklyn Bridge in 1922, on direction from Grover Whalen, the commissioner of Plant and Structures.
GreenMatters

Looking to Attend Climate Week NYC 2021? Here Are a Few We're Excited About

It's almost the end of September, which means Climate Week NYC 2021 is almost here. Starting on Sept. 20 and going through Sept. 26, the week-long event enables Big Apple climate activists and global environmentalists alike to come together for a full week, and advocate for climate action. It's hosted by the international nonprofit, Climate Group in tandem with the United Nations — and partaking in any of the annual events is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
brooklynvegan.com

10 artists we’re excited to see at Governors Ball 2021

NYC music festival Governors Ball returns this weekend (Friday, September 24 - Sunday, September 26) at a new location: the parking lot of Citi Field in Queens. 3-day, Friday, and Saturday passes are sold out, but Sunday tickets are still on sale (as are resale tickets for the other days), so there's still time to make a last-minute decision and attend the fest. There are a lot of reasons to go to GovBall this year, and if you need convincing -- or just some suggestions of who to see -- we've put together a list of 10 artists we're excited to see at Governors Ball 2021. Check out the full schedule here and read on for our list...
Grazia

Here’s What We’re Carrying In Our Bags When We’re At London Fashion Week

Ah, you can feel it in the air. Just like Mary Poppins arriving with a change in the wind, Fashion Week is upon us with a clack of heels, the click of cameras, and the clink of champagne-filled glasses. As designers, emerging and establish alike, prepare to share their talent and creativity with the world once more, editors and stylists are gearing themselves up to spot the most exciting names and the trends we can’t wait to wear.
wunc.org

Why We're So Excited About J Balvin's 'El Tiny' Concert

These next couple of weeks, NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts are getting a makeover for Hispanic Heritage Month. NPR Music has teamed up with NPR podcast Alt. Latino to present "El Tiny," a concert series that will feature all Latinx artists. Up first is Colombian reggaeton sensation J Balvin. His El...
CBS Philly

Penn Museum Set Open ‘The Stories We Wear’ Exhibition This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Penn Museum is set to unveil a new exhibition this weekend. Eyewitness News stopped at “The Stories We Wear” on Thursday morning, which is an exhibition that includes everything from dresses to battle armor from 2,500 years ago to the present day. “The Stories We Wear opens up another way to make archaeology and anthropology accessible to all through style and fashion,” Christopher Woods, director of the Penn Museum, said. The display also includes a dress worn by Philadelphia’s own royal Princess Grace of Monaco. Former Eagles player Connor Barwin’s jersey is also on display. The exhibition opens Saturday.
buzzfeednews.com

26 New Science Fiction And Fantasy Books To Read This Fall

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen) This innovative YA science fiction novel integrates figures from Chinese history into a futuristic, feminist plot. Eighteen-year-old Zetian — based on Empress Regnant Wu, the only woman ever to rule China (during the Tang dynasty) — plans to avenge her sister’s death. She volunteers to become the concubine-pilot to the man who killed her sister in the hopes of assassinating him. Pilots defend Huaxia from aliens by using giant robots called Chrysalises. Psychic energy powers these robots. Male pilots channel the concubine woman pilot’s psychic energy to battle the aliens, and sometimes those women pilots die in the process. However, when Zetian goes into battle as the subservient woman pilot, she drains the male pilot’s psychic energy. She emerges from the Chrysalis as the Iron Widow, a woman who can suck the psychic powers of men and steer the Chrysalis herself. Officials try to force her into compliance by pairing her with the strongest male pilot, but Zetian refuses to be a tool for any man.
buzzfeednews.com

12 Great Movies Coming Out Soon

After what feels like a hundred years in the making, acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) has finally released his take on Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking sci-fi novel Dune. Part one of two, this adaptation is hauntingly stark, epic, and impeccably shot. Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, heir...
