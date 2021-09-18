11 Of The Photos We’re Most Excited For At Brooklyn's Photoville
Photoville, a photography festival that takes place both in-person and online, has reached its 10th year. The event brings public art installations to the people of New York while addressing principles of cultural equity, inclusion, and diversity. By activating public spaces, amplifying the work of visual storytellers, and working with photographers and curators from all backgrounds, Photoville aims to "nurture a new lens of representation.”www.buzzfeednews.com
Comments / 0