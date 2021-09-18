CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

 6 days ago
The fence around the Capitol is back up. The District of Columbia’s police department is at the ready. The U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the National Guard. The Capitol Police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at the Capitol...

