Football

Inside look at betting angles in three key games

By Sarah Williams
 6 days ago

The VSiN college football analyst and longtime Gold Sheet handicapper looks at some betting angles for three of Saturday’s games. Nebraska at Oklahoma: These longtime rivals had many epic battles in the old Big Eight, but haven’t played since the 2010 Big 12 title game, which Oklahoma won, 23-20. Nebraska hightailed it to the Big Ten the next year. Wins over FCS Fordham and a downgraded Buffalo the past two weeks are hardly signals that Scott Frost has turned the corner with the Cornhuskers, and this trip to Norman will provide a more accurate barometer of his progress. But it risks being a bad experience, as Oklahoma is unlikely to ease off the throttle as it did in the opener against Tulane, which cost the Sooners in the polls.

