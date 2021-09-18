Inside look at betting angles in three key games

The VSiN college football analyst and longtime Gold Sheet handicapper looks at some betting angles for three of Saturday’s games. Nebraska at Oklahoma: These longtime rivals had many epic battles in the old Big Eight, but haven’t played since the 2010 Big 12 title game, which Oklahoma won, 23-20. Nebraska hightailed it to the Big Ten the next year. Wins over FCS Fordham and a downgraded Buffalo the past two weeks are hardly signals that Scott Frost has turned the corner with the Cornhuskers, and this trip to Norman will provide a more accurate barometer of his progress. But it risks being a bad experience, as Oklahoma is unlikely to ease off the throttle as it did in the opener against Tulane, which cost the Sooners in the polls.