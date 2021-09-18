CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning see bright future for prospect Jack Finley

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTL6p_0c0FL2TD00
Forward Jack Finley, the Lightning's top draft pick a year ago, stands apart from the team's other prospects in more ways than one. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — In a group of the Lightning’s top prospects, Jack Finley easily stands apart from the pack.

It’s not just his 6-foot-6 frame or his status as the organization’s top draft pick a year ago. Whether it’s how he uses his size to swallow up the faceoff circle or his dedication to developing a two-way game, the potential is clear for Finley, who just turned 19 two weeks ago.

“I’d love to coach him this year,” said AHL Syracuse head coach Benoit Groulx, who has been leading this week’s Lightning prospect camp.

Fans will get their first glimpse of players from the 2020 draft class like Finley (who the Lightning traded up into the second round to select) at this weekend’s NHL Prospect Showcase, which features prospects from the Lightning, Hurricanes, Panthers and Predators.

For most of the Lightning prospects, it’s an opportunity to work with coaches prior to the start of training camp next week while giving the organization a chance to gauge where players are in their development. Coaches are intrigued to see how Finley matches up against more experienced players who will fill Syracuse’s roster.

Finley is just happy to get back on the ice and into games. He participated in last season’s Lightning training camp, then joined Syracuse until his junior season with the Spokane Chiefs got underway in March. (The start of the Western Hockey League’s 2020-21 season was delayed due to the pandemic.)

Finley was named an alternate captain in Spokane but didn’t play a game for the Chiefs after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder that required season-ending surgery and a six-month recovery.

“It was definitely frustrating,” he said. “But for me, I just want to get in games, playing games, wherever I am, whenever I’m playing, I’m just excited to be healthy again and hopefully have a full season.”

Even though he played just two games last season — both with Syracuse — Finley learned some important lessons before his injury. He didn’t expect an invitation to training camp, but he received valuable mentoring from veterans like Pat Maroon, who shared some techniques with Finley and a few other prospects.

“For him to just pull me aside and talk to me, I thought that was really cool,” Finley said. “He plays a somewhat similar game. He’s really good down low, and he was showing us things in the corners and how he protects the puck well. Taking little things from a guy like that is beneficial for me, too.”

Even though Finley’s time in Syracuse was brief, he showed impressive growth, said Groulx, who experimented with Finley in front of the net on the power play, realizing he’s only going to get bigger and better as he gets older.

“We had Jack for a very small period of time,” Groulx said. “And after two weeks, you could see his progression. … He’s a young player, he’s smart, he’s a competitor. I think he’s got to become a two-way centerman that’s gonna be tough to play against that can produce offensively. ... I think he’s got a bright future.”

Groulx said Finley is improving before his eyes. He pointed to a play in the group’s first scrimmage on Wednesday in which Finley used his size to break up a play on the backcheck, hustling after a turnover to catch up with the puck-carrier and then using his length to knock the puck away with his stick.

“I really noticed that and like that about Jack,” Groulx said. “He wants to play the 200-foot game. That’s a sign that the player is coming to a camp and his head’s at the right place and he knows what he has to do.”

Finley said he used his rehab time to focus on his skating, because he couldn’t do much upper-body work during his recovery. He’s likely to return to Spokane to open the season and could play for Canada in the world juniors tournament starting in December.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs, and I think the main thing is, I’ve just done what I can do,” Finley said. “You can just kind of sit back and say, ‘This sucks with COVID and getting injured and stuff.’ But for me, I just really tried to keep moving forward and be better after all this.”

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Jack Finley looking to bounce back after season-ending injury

A torn labrum cost the 2020 second rounder all but two games last season. The 2020-21 hockey season was setting up to be a pretty important one in the development of Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jack Finley. The Bolts' Second Round selection (57th overall) in the 2020 Draft - Tampa...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Five to watch at this weekend’s Lightning Prospect Showcase

TAMPA — The pandemic affected hockey in many ways, including how it prevented teams from getting a closer look at some of their top prospects. Last year was absent of showcases or development camps, with several junior seasons delayed. While most prospects were able to find some semblance of a season in 2021, some haven’t played games in more than a year.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
fox13news.com

St. Pete Beach native relishing prospect camp opportunity with Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. - Prospect camps, like the one the Lightning are hosting, are much more than just a step away from the NHL. These kids have a way to go, but that doesn't make this any less of an opportunity, especially for St. Pete Beach native Avery Winston. "This is...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay announces Prospect Showcase schedule

Starting today, the Tampa Bay Lightning will showcase their young players in a smattering of practices and then scrimmages against players from the Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, and Florida Panthers. It’s the unofficial kickoff to the NHL season. Once the prospect camp wraps up next week, it’ll be time for the rest of the players to join them down in Tampa to get ready for the 2021-22 season.
NHL
NHL

What we're watching as Lightning Prospect Camp begins

Keep an eye on the search for another impact rookie, Alnefelt's development and some homegrown talent. The Tampa Bay Lightning opened the on-ice portion of Prospect Camp Tuesday at AMALIE Arena - Monday was an off-ice testing day for the players - marking the unofficial beginning of a new season.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Decorated Olympian Julie Chu lends a hand at Lightning prospect camp

TAMPA — About a month ago, Julie Chu received an invitation from Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois to join the team as a guest coach at this week’s prospect camp. Chu, one of women’s hockey’s most decorated Olympians, is the women’s coach at Concordia University in Montreal, and the camp overlapped with the start of her team’s season. Still, being able to learn from Lightning coaches was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Games#Ahl Syracuse#Nhl Prospect Showcase#Panthers#Predators#The Spokane Chiefs#The Big Rig#Covid#The Tampa Bay Times#Bolts#Bucs#Twitter#Facebo
chatsports.com

Prospect Interview: Jack Drury

Jack Drury might have been the Hurricanes’ most decorated prospect last season. He won a championship while over in Sweden, won bronze with the United States at the World Championships and was nominated for the SHL’s rookie of the year award. I was able to talk to Drury about this past season, what he’s looking to accomplish this season and more.
HOCKEY
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres excited to watch prospect Jack Quinn play center: ‘Very good at it’

BUFFALO – Jack Quinn acclimated to center right away as a rookie, recording two assists in his debut. Had the Sabres prospect not undergone season-ending hernia surgery in April, he would’ve closed the AHL campaign pivoting a line. “He … was very, very good at it,” Rochester Americans coach Seth...
NHL
NHL

Preds Fall to Lightning in NHL Prospect Showcase Opener

Tomasino, Smith Score for Nashville as Predators Begin Rookie Tournament with Loss. Philip Tomasino and Cole Smith scored, but the Predators rookies fell to their counterparts from Tampa Bay by a 5-2 final to start the 2021 NHL Prospect Showcase on Saturday afternoon from AMALIE Arena. Nashville cut the Lightning...
NHL
FanSided

Nashville Predators Clash with Lightning Prospects to Start Showcase

It’s finally here. We actually have gameday hockey for the Nashville Predators as their quickly rising prospects pool will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects later today. In what will be a three-day event where the prospects take center stage, the Nashville Predators will get to see just...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
litterboxcats.com

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Prospect Showcase Tournament GameThread

The Florida Panthers development camp crew will close out the Prospect Showcase Tournament today against the host Tampa Bay Lightning. After a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, the Cats bounced back with an action-packed 8-5 victory over the Nashville Predators the following morning. Florida can win the tournament with a regulation win over Tampa Bay and a Nashville win in regulation over Carolina in the early game. After camp invitees Tye Austin and Olivier Adam split time in net on Sunday, look for Spencer Knight to go the distance today against the Baby Bolts.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy