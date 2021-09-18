Fire at Clarence Center home causes estimated $1.5 million in damage

A fire at a home in Clarence Center caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say that the fire started just after 4 a.m. at the home on Thompson Road.

The homeowners were woken up by the smoke and were able to make it out unharmed.

No firefighters were hurt battling the fire.

The fire is estimated to have caused $1 million in damage to the structure and $500,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.