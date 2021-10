This is the game Mountaineer fans have been awaiting for years: the return of Virginia Tech to Milan Puskar Stadium. Sure, WVU and Tech met in 2017, but that was at FedEx Field — this game is on the Mountaineers’ turf. While the fans know why this game matters so much, Neal Brown, his staff and players are learning the history of the series, they’ll understand when they take the field for the game. And in a game like this. the home field advantage could play a major factor and one the Mountaineers will need to use to their benefit.

