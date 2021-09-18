Book a One-Way Flight Through Kaley Cuoco's Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years
Watch: How to Get Kaley Cuoco's Fierce Red Carpet Look. Kaley Cuoco's red carpet style has always passed with flying colors. And her acting has also dazzled viewers, so much that she is nominated for her first Emmy Award this year. At Sunday's 2021 Emmys, Cuoco will compete for the honor of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on HBO's The Flight Attendant. The show, which premiered in 2020, was also nominated for eight other Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.www.eonline.com
