Bruce Prichard Names Mount Rushmore Of Talent He's Worked With In WWE

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago

Bruce Prichard names the Mount Rushmore of talent that he has worked with in WWE. Bruce Prichard, throughout several different tenures in WWE, has worked with every top Superstar from Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan to John Cena and Randy Orton. Currently, Bruce is the executive director of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. This means that Bruce is responsible for overseeing the creative process for the main 5 hours of WWE television.

