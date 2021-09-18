Red Flag Warning issued for North Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 08:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 302, 305, AND 307 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.