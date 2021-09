With kickoff for Alabama and Florida less than 24 hours away, the alligatorSports football beat writers predict who walks away from The Swamp with victory on Saturday. Ryan: Florida’s offense dropped 46 points on the Crimson Tide in December, but this offense has done a full 180 in the months since. While the 2020 Gators, helmed by now-Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask, paced the nation in passing yards per game, head coach Dan Mullen now boasts the best rushing offense in the country through two games. This is still a Nick Saban team, however. Florida can’t afford to be one-dimensional. Jacob Copeland and the other receivers have to get loose deep like they did against South Florida, and either starting quarterback Emory Jones or backup Anthony Richardson has to make those throws.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO