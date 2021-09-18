CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR at Bristol schedule: How to watch on TV, weather, odds

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASCAR Cup Series visits Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the third race of the 2021 playoffs and the final race in the Round of 16. One of the most anticipated events of the season, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will serve as a playoff elimination race with four drivers being ousted from championship contention. Kevin Harvick won the race last year after holding off Kyle Busch in the final run.

