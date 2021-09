Marvel Studios and Disney+ released an official synopsis for Hawkeye today, a little over two months before the series is set to debut and just as the show's first official trailer (seen above) dropped. The series, which sees Jeremy Renner reprise his role as Clint Barton from the Avengers movies, centers on the relationship between Barton and a young archer, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who wants to be a superhero just like him. The trailer paints a relatively lighthearted picture, given the high stakes and traumatic events of most Marvel properties since Avengers: Infinity War, and it seems to mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first return to Christmas fare since Iron Man 3.

