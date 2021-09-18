Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 08:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311 * WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.