CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 08:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311 * WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Platte County, WY
County
Carbon County, WY
County
Goshen County, WY
County
Albany County, WY
County
Niobrara County, WY
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
County
Converse County, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West

Comments / 0

Community Policy