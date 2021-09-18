CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHP: Two-car crash leaves 1 person with critical injuries after colliding with cemetery statue

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 6 days ago
The driver and passenger in the U-Haul moving fan were left with only minor injuries.

WTOK-TV

Two dead after car crash in Newton County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MHP received a report from Newton County Sheriff’s Department of a three-vehicle crash on MS 15 near Ledlow Road. Preliminary reports indicate that a 2009 Honda CRV driven by Mary A. Evans, 29, of Decatur, MS, was traveling north on MS 15. A 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Treyon L. Mack, 30, of Decatur, MS, was traveling north on MS 15 behind the Honda CRV. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Christopher A. Cook, 22, of Decatur, MS, was traveling south on MS 15. The Honda CRV and Ford Expedition collided head-on with the Chevrolet Silverado. Mary Evans and Treyon Mack received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene. Christopher Cook received moderate injuries and was transported to Jeff Anderson Hospital in Meridian. Tamara M. Bradley, 25, of Decatur, MS, a passenger in the Honda CRV, received no injuries from the crash. Cornelius M. Bradley, 27, of Decatur, MS, a passenger in the Honda CRV, was airlifted from Laird Hospital to UMC with serious injuries. Two children, ages seven and four, were both unrestrained passengers of the Honda CRV, were airlifted from Laird Hospital to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson. Mary Evans and Treyon Mack were the parents of the two children involved in the crash. The Mississippi Highway Patrol received a report from Newton County Sheriff’s Department of a three-car crash on Highway 15 near Ledlow Road.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
The Free Press - TFP

21-Year-Old Spring Hill Man In Critical Condition After Crash That Ended In A Cemetery

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A 21-year-old Spring Hill man is in critical condition after running a red light early Saturday morning and crashing into a U-Haul van and cemetery. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Spring Hill man was traveling northbound on US-19 and at the intersection of Hudson Avenue, the man failed to stop at a red traffic signal, entered the intersection, and collided with the right side of a U-Haul van.
SPRING HILL, FL
wfla.com

FHP: Tampa man arrested after killing pedestrian, leaving crash site

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Tampa man after a fatal traffic incident early Sunday morning, according to a report. The FHP said Stuart Mikel Cobb, 28, was driving east on SR-574 toward Williams Road as a 30-year-old man was walking in the travel lane. The...
TAMPA, FL
WTHI

Two people are dead after a fatal car crash over the weekend

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL (WTHI) - A Saturday night car accident kills two Illinois residents. Illinois State Police say this happened just after 8 PM on Saturday evening. This was on US Route 50 at 1900 east in Richland County. One of the drivers was a 60-year-old female out of Lawrenceville,...
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

Carriage horse suffers bloody injury after crashing into car in NYC

A carriage horse suffered a bloody injury Thursday when it crashed into the back of a BMW sedan in Midtown, according to police. The horse fell to the ground and struggled to get up after the gory accident near the intersection of West 55th Street and Eighth Avenue at about 5:15 p.m., according to cops and witnesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTHI

Rollover car crash leaves one local person in the hospital

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday evening crash ended with one in the hospital. It happened around 8:30 at North Clinton Avenue and Imperial Street. When crews got onto the scene of the two car crash they found three people walking around, and the driver of one of the vehicles still inside.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wtaq.com

One Person Killed, Two People Injured After Early Morning Crash

TOWN OF WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ) – One person was killed and two others were injured when a dump truck and a pickup truck collided in Brown County. The crash happened around 6:30 this morning on State Highway 96 at Blake Rd. in the town of Wrightstown. Sheriff’s Deputies say the...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Tampa Bay Times

2 killed, 1 in critical condition after car crossed median in Polk crash

POLK CITY — Two men were killed Monday night when their car crossed a median and struck a van on State Road 400 near County Road 557, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The driver, who had not been identified Tuesday, was speeding when the car crossed a median in a construction zone around 9:30 p.m. and struck the side of the van, the Highway Patrol said. Neither man was wearing seatbelts. and both died at the scene.
POLK COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

73-Year-Old Man Dies In Rollover Crash Near Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A deadly roll-over crash closed the northbound side of Columbus Drive early Friday. Police said a 73-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a planter box, just after 3 a.m. The impact of the crash caused his SUV to flip over in the 1100 block of South Columbus, near Grant Park. Despite efforts by rescue crews to save him, the man died at the scene.
GRANT PARK, IL
KCBD

No injuries reported after car crashes into auto parts store

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and Fire Rescue were called to respond to South Lubbock after a car crashed into an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. The crash took place at the O’Reilly’s on 82nd Street in the 2600 block, near University Avenue. Emergency crews received the call around 2:20 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
vermontbiz.com

Late night crash in Sheldon leaves two dead, one critically injured

Vermont State Police On Friday 9/10/2021 at approximately 0136 hours Troopers from the St Albans State Police Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Rt 105 in Sheldon. When first responders arrived on scene, they found 2 occupants of the vehicle deceased and another occupant in critical condition. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.
VERMONT STATE
Orlando Sentinel

FHP: Orlando woman killed after vehicle crashes into concrete pole

An Orlando woman was killed early Sunday morning when the vehicle where she was a passenger crashed into a concrete pole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 23-year-old Melbourne man was driving the sports utility vehicle where the 21-year-old woman was a passenger around 4:15 a.m., troopers say. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Apopka Vineland Road when the driver lost control ...
ORLANDO, FL
mocomotive.com

SPLENDORA AUTO-PEDESTRIAN CRASH LEAVES ONE CRITICAL

At 8:20 pm Wednesday Dominique Crane and his significant other were involved in a verbal confrontation at the gas station at Fostoria and I-69. Crane walked off down the I-69 feeder. A Splendora female driver and her young daughter were on the way home. She had been going north on I-69 and just made the u-turn at Fostoria to head south. According to Splendora Police, she had just started to accelerate her Chevrolet Suburban when stepped out in front of her. Unable to avoid him she struck him ejecting him off the hood and onto the roadway. East Montgomery County Fire responded along with MCHD. Crane, who is 31 years old was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition. The female driver and her daughter were not injured. No charges are expected. After scaling the scene with a drone Splendora Police reopened the feeder at midnight.
TRAFFIC
cbs4local.com

One person taken to UMC with serious injuries after motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police say one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. It happened on Gateway East at Copia Street around 4 p.m. Fire officials say one person was taken to University Medical Center. No other information...
EL PASO, TX
