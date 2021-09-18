EL PASO, Texas -- A deadly three-vehicle crash led to the shutdown of a portion of Spur 601 in east El Paso on Saturday morning.

Police said the multi-car collision happened about 7 a.m. along Spur 601 westbound near exit 21.

Authorities confirmed at least one fatality, but didn't indicate if other injuries had occurred.

As investigators examined the scene to determine what triggered the wreck, Spur 601 westbound was closed between the Chafee on-ramp and Sgt Major on-ramp.

Officers were diverting traffic to either Global Reach or Airport and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Current traffic conditions are available anytime at kvia.com/traffic.

The post 3-car deadly crash closes portion of Spur 601 in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA .