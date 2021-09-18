CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

3-car deadly crash closes portion of Spur 601 in east El Paso

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 6 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- A deadly three-vehicle crash led to the shutdown of a portion of Spur 601 in east El Paso on Saturday morning.

Police said the multi-car collision happened about 7 a.m. along Spur 601 westbound near exit 21.

Authorities confirmed at least one fatality, but didn't indicate if other injuries had occurred.

As investigators examined the scene to determine what triggered the wreck, Spur 601 westbound was closed between the Chafee on-ramp and Sgt Major on-ramp.

Officers were diverting traffic to either Global Reach or Airport and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Current traffic conditions are available anytime at kvia.com/traffic.

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

