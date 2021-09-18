CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK teachers targeted by Covid anti-vaxxers as schools prepare to vaccinate pupils

By Julie Henry
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfcSp_0c0FJ0UV00
A pharmacist prepares a vaccine at a clinic in Oxford. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

Secondary schools in the UK have been plunged into the centre of the row over Covid vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds , with anti-vaxxers at school gates and a headteacher threatened with legal action by one of his own governors.

Letters circulated by campaign groups and parents are accusing schools of sanctioning “medical experimentation” if they allow the Covid vaccination programme for 12- to 15-year-olds to go ahead.

The headteacher of a secondary school in Hertfordshire has been sent one of the pro forma letters, which was signed by a member of the school’s own governing body. It said she would hold the head personally liable if children were given Covid jabs without parental consent.

On Thursday, members of the campaign group Outreach Worldwide gathered in north London to hand out leaflets and talk to pupils at home time as part of its “informed consent campaign”, which aims to “educate and empower teens and encourage resistance”.

Heads are expecting anti-vax groups to ramp up action in coming weeks as schools begin to distribute consent forms to families, followed by a staggered start to the vaccinations.

Critics of the programme claim parents’ wishes will be ignored because of the “Gillick competence”, a legal ruling which states that if a young person has the “intelligence, competence and understanding” to appreciate what is involved in a medical treatment, they can receive it whether parents agree to it or not.

Guidance published on Friday by the Department for Education (DfE) said that in cases where a teenager wanted the jab but their parent had not given consent, healthcare professionals would make every effort to contact the family before they proceeded, but that the parent “cannot overrule the decision of a Gillick competent child”.

The guidance also confirmed that the local School Aged Immunisation Service (SAIS), not schools, would be legally responsible for the delivery of the vaccine.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, warned that headteachers were feeling “inundated and pretty intimidated” by the anti-vax campaigns and feared being “caught in the crossfire”.

“There is a head of steam behind it that needs to be addressed in a very forthright manner by the DfE,” he said. “Headteachers are not going to be overruling parents. Our job is to open a sports hall and send a letter out; that is the end of our responsibility. But heads are concerned that in instances where there are disagreements in families about vaccinations, schools will somehow get caught in the crossfire. We are saying to our members you are not in any way expected to get caught up in it.”

Concerns have also been raised that the “febrile atmosphere” surrounding the debate could put parents off agreeing to their children being vaccinated.

The government is reportedly aiming for 75% of the age group to have the jab, a figure which some headteachers described as unrealistic and which is much higher than the 56% of children in secondary school who received the flu vaccine last autumn.

Parent polls also suggest there will be a lower take-up. A Parent Ping survey last year found that just 52% of mothers would allow their children to be vaccinated, but that 76% of fathers were in favour, suggesting there could be some disagreements within households.

“I think initially, the feeling was that there would be quite a high level of consent because these young people have suffered so much with loss of schooling and their parents have seen that,” said Barton. “But I think that through the way that this has unravelled – with all these counter-arguments – it will have unnerved some of those parents and that could well drive the numbers down.”

At the beginning of September, the UK’s vaccine advisory body refused to approve vaccinating healthy children aged 12 to 15 on health grounds alone. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said children were at such a low risk from the virus that jabs would offer only a marginal benefit.

Related: UK Covid vaccinations for children aged 12-15: what you need to know

However the UK’s four chief medical officers, who have the final say, have recommended vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds on “public health grounds” because it is “likely vaccination will help reduce transmission of Covid-19 in schools”.

Steve Bell, chief executive of the the Painsley Catholic Academy Group of Schools, in Staffordshire, said he was unconcerned about the quasi-legal letter he had received from an anti-vax group.

He said: “It’s a tactic to try and put some pressure on but the way I look at it is that we are in the middle of a devastating pandemic and we just want our children to be in school because they’ve missed out on so much. We are already, at the start of this term, facing a large number of Covid cases. The statistics say that having the vaccine will reduce transmission and serious illness. That is great for the kids because it means statistically, they will be more likely to be able to come to school.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “It is never acceptable for anyone to pressurise or intimidate pupils, teachers or the wider school community.

“In the same way as vaccinations for pupils in schools take place every year, the School Aged Immunisation Service will manage and be legally responsible for the delivery of the Covid vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds.

“Consent from parents or carers will always be sought for this age group and it is up to children and their families if they want to accept the offer of the vaccine. No one should be stigmatised for their decision.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers share letter threatening schools with legal action over Covid jabs given without parental consent

Anti-vax groups are circulating a letter threatening headteachers with legal action if children are given Covid jabs at school without parental consent.Lawyers for Liberty, a campaign group, has offered to send letters to headteachers “stating the legal risks of this policy” at the request of parents.Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers are continuing to plan meet-ups around schools to target young people after Covid jabs for 12- to 15-year-olds were given the green light by officials.The government has said teenagers will have the power to overrule parents who do not give consent and get jabbed for Covid.A letter threatening headteachers with legal action if...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Celebrity chef sick of being trolled by anti-vaxxers for enforcing 'no jab, no seat' policy calls mandatory Covid vaccine passports to protect businesses

One of Australia's top chefs has hit back at anti-vaxxer trolls by calling for a new public health order to ensure only fully-vaccinated patrons can visit his restaurant. Hospitality leader Neil Perry has asked the federal government to enforce a 'temporary health order' to provide clarity for businesses as they start to open up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Secondary School#Schooling#Uk#Oxford#Outreach Worldwide#Sais#Dfe#Headteachers#Parent Ping#Jcvi
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers mock up leaflets imitating NHS documents and cartoon posters targeting children

Anti-vaxxers are creating leaflets to look like official NHS documents and cartoon posters targeting children to share misinformation about Covid vaccines.Posters are being shared on Telegram channels, with members urged to plaster posters around local areas or share them on social media.Some anti-vax groups on the messaging service are mobilising people to visit areas around schools to approach teenagers to discuss vaccines and misinformation.The move comes as the government prepares to make a decision about vaccinating 12-15-year-olds after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) refused to approve the move.In one channel, an official-looking “advice leaflet” to spread disinformation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: More than 10% of pupils not in school last week

More than one in 10 pupils in Northern Ireland were not in school during the second week of the new term, Department of Education figures show. The department says 88.9% of pupils were in school during the week from 6 September to 10 September. The attendance figures include primary, post-primary...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

It's a YES to support for vaccine passports: An encounter with anti-vaxxers at his gym convinced BARNEY CALMAN that Covid passports were a necessary evil - and most MoS readers agree with him

Last week I wrote about how a close encounter with anti-vaxxers at my gym had convinced me that Covid passports were a good idea. We asked you, The Mail on Sunday's readers, to tell us if you supported them too – and we have been inundated with responses. Thousands have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 125,000 deaths prevented by Covid vaccines in England, figures suggest

The Covid vaccination programme has saved about 123,000 lives in England alone, the latest figures have suggested.Researchers at the University of Cambridge and Public Health England have calculated that in the period up to 17 September vaccinations against coronavirus have prevented 123,100 deaths.A further 23.9m infections did not happen because people received their jabs, along with 230,800 hospital admissions for people aged 45 and over.In England, more than 89 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine, and 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.However, take-up of the vaccines is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Face Masks, Vaccination Rate Dictate COVID Outbreaks In Schools Across Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– School districts across Colorado are seeing differing rates of COVID-19, depending on two factors: face mask rules and vaccination rates. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new data on Thursday. Dr. Rachel Herlihy highlighted the difference in COVID-19 case counts in the schools between areas of high and low vaccination rates. She also noted the effectiveness of mask mandates in keeping cases low. (credit: Getty Images) “So you see that starting in late August, you see those lines diverge and you see that the lower case rates are associated with districts that are requiring masks in schools,” said Herlihy. She also stressed that masks are important outside of school, as well, especially for the unvaccinated.
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Police protect mobile vaccine units after anti-vaxxers harass staff and public

Police officers have been stationed at vaccination buses across North London after anti-vaxxers moved to prevent people from receiving the vaccine and also harassed staff. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the move this week after individuals became “increasingly volatile” to NHS staff administering the vaccine in the mobile vaccine centres. In a tweet, Willesden MPS wrote: “Due to individuals becoming increasingly volatile to NHS staff and trying to prevent members of the public taking the vaccine we are now conducting static patrols beside NHS vaccine buses.” A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police said no staff were physically harmed during the disturbances....
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Angelo LIVE!

STUDY: Some Vaccinated Americans are Cutting Ties with Anti-Vaxxers

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Harris Poll, an American market research and analytics company, released results of a study Wednesday regarding the chances of people who have cut ties do to being an anti-vaxxer. Here are some of the results from the poll. One-third (33%) of vaccinated Americans report cutting ties in some way with friends, family members, or acquaintances who remain unvaccinated. Three-quarters (76%) of vaccinated Americans say they are concerned with the fact that some of their family members are unvaccinated, including nearly half (46%) who are very concerned. Two-thirds (67%)…
SAN ANGELO, TX
whmi.com

Prince Andrew becomes 1 target of anti-monarchy campaign in UK

(LONDON) -- The anti-monarchy campaign group Republic has launched giant billboards across the U.K. with slogans questioning the British monarchy. "Secretive. Divisive. Undemocratic. Abolish the monarchy," read some, while others have pictures of Prince Andrew, captioned: "Wanted: a democratic alternative to the monarchy," and "No one is above the law," referring to the lawsuit filed against the prince in New York.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Anti-Vaxxer Who Claimed Police 'Poisoned' Him Dies Of COVID-19

A well-known anti-vaccine advocate in Israel died Monday at a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Hai Shaulian had earlier told his followers on social media that there is "no epidemic" and that the "vaccine is unnecessary and dangerous." In a video shared on his social media accounts after his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Woman Paralyzed Due To COVID-19 Should Be Removed From Life-Support, Judge Rules

A British woman who was left brain-damaged and paralyzed from the neck down after contracting COVID-19 last year should be allowed to die, a judge has ruled. The unnamed patient at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, England, should stop receiving life-support treatment by the end of October, Judge Hayden ruled Saturday at a trial in the Court of Protection, which oversees hearings centered on adults who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, Cambridgeshire Live reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Montana Standard

Sick of anti-vaxxers

On January 13, 2020 the first U.S. case of Covid-19 was diagnosed in Everett, Washington. We have had shutdowns, mask mandates, and vaccinations. Half of the U.S. observed these mandates and the other half completely ignored them. Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers protested and their voices and actions have gone from shouting down others to threatening them. Where in the Constitution does it say that one citizen’s rights include threatening someone else’s life?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy