Eric Church Kicks Off ‘The Gather Again Tour’ With “Through My Ray-Bans”

Chief is BACK.

After nearly a two year hiatus, save for a few festival appearances here and there, Eric Church and company are officially back on tour.

The highly-anticipated Gather Again Tour, kicked off at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, last night, and if you were lucky enough to be there, you already how special the night was.

If you weren’t there (like me), we resort to living vicariously through the photos and videos shared on the internet.

And as with any brand new tour, the big questions in everybody’s mind are always, what does the stage setup look like? What was the setlist? What was the opening song? How much were the beers? Ok, I’m kidding about that last one (not really), but you get the idea.

The Gather Again Tour is Eric’s first attempt at in-the-round seating, which basically means the stage is in the middle of the arena and fans are seated in all sections around it. Some fans like it and some fans hate staring at the artist’s back when they’re giving attention to the other side of the venue.

As far as the setlist goes, Eric played nearly 40 songs, and he kicked things off with none other than “Through My Ray-Bans.”

Man, it feels good to wake up to live performances on a Saturday morning again.

The Gather Again Tour dates:

Sept. 17, 2021 – Rupp Arena Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 18, 2021 – Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 24, 2021 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 25, 2021 – KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y.

Oct. 1, 2021 – Alerus Center Grand Forks, N.D.

Oct. 2, 2021 – Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, Manitoba

Oct. 8, 2021 – PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pa.

Oct. 9, 2021 – Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.

Oct. 15, 2021 – Ball Arena Denver, Colo.

Oct. 22, 2021 – Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, Alberta

Oct. 23, 2021 – SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Oct. 29, 2021 – Rogers Arena Vancouver, British Columbia

Oct. 30, 2021 – Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, Wash.

Nov. 12, 2021 – Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 13, 2021 – Ford Center Evansville, Ind.

Dec. 3, 2021 – SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H.

Dec. 4, 2021 – UBS Arena Belmont Park, N.Y.

Dec. 10, 2021 – The Anthem Washington, D.C.

Dec. 11, 2021 – The Anthem Washington, D.C.

Dec. 17, 2021 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C.

Dec. 18, 2021 – Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.

Jan. 7, 2022 – Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, Neb.

Jan. 8, 2022 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jan. 14, 2022 – Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario

Jan. 15, 2022 – Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario

Jan. 21, 2022 – Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jan. 22, 2022 – Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Mich.

Feb. 4, 2022 – KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky.

Feb. 5, 2022 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.

Feb. 11, 2022 – CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, Neb.

Feb. 12, 2022 – Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa

Feb. 18, 2022 – T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo.

Feb 19, 2022 – BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.

Feb. 25, 2022 – Hampton Coliseum Hampton, Va.

Feb. 26, 2022 – Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C.

March 4, 2022 – Amway Center Orlando, Fla.

March 5, 2022 – Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla.

March 11, 2022 – United Center Chicago, Ill.

March 12, 2022 – Enterprise Center St. Louis, Mo.

March 18, 2022 – Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.

March 19, 2022 – Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.

March 25, 2022 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC Birmingham, Ala.

March 26, 2022 – Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, Ark.

April 1, 2022 – Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas

April 2, 2022 – AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas

April 8, 2022 – Toyota Center Houston, Texas

April 9, 2022 – Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.

April 15, 2022 – Moda Center Portland, Ore.

April 16, 2022 – Spokane Arena Spokane, Wash.

April 29, 2022 – ExtraMile Arena Boise, Idaho

April 30, 2022 – Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, Utah

May 6, 2022 – Pechanga Arena San Diego, Calif.

May 7, 2022 – STAPLES Center Los Angeles, Calif.

May 11, 2022 – Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.

May 13, 2022 – T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev.

May 14, 2022 – Gila River Arena Glendale, Ariz.

May 20, 2022 – Madison Square Garden New York, N.Y.